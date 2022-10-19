Cooler fall months call for comforting, hearty meals that taste just as delicious as they look. Filling recipes like chili and pasta make the season a special time for spending quality moments with those you love.
This fall, turn to a time-saving ingredient like Newman’s Own Sockarooni Pasta Sauce with a blend of tomatoes, mushrooms and bell peppers plus a few signature spices. This versatile sauce made with high-quality ingredients is ready to be a new favorite at your home in recipes like Chili Con Carne, a satisfying dish that can simmer on the stove while you help little ones with homework.
If your family and friends love sharing pasta, Lasagna a la Sockarooni can help you impress guests as a quick, easy recipe elevated by creamy and buttery bechamel sauce.
1 green pepper, seeded and chopped
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 pounds coarsely ground lean beef
2 cups kidney beans, soaked overnight
1 jar Newman’s Own Sockarooni or Marinara Pasta Sauce
2-3 tablespoons chili powder
Saute onion, garlic and green pepper in oil until soft. Add beef and brown. Add kidney beans, pasta sauce, water, chili powder, cumin and salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer, uncovered, 1 hour, stirring frequently. Add celery and corn; simmer 1 hour. Garnish with sour cream and lime wedges.
Substitution: Use 3 cups cooked rice for meat to make vegetarian chili.
1 package lasagna noodles
1 jar Newman’s Own Sockarooni Pasta Sauce
2 cups Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated
Over high heat, boil large pot of heavily salted water. Once boiling, add lasagna noodles and cook until al dente then drain and set aside.
To make bechamel sauce: In saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter. Add flour and stir with wooden spoon until paste forms. Add small amount of milk and stir until mixture loosens. Gradually add remaining milk and continue stirring with whisk. Cook sauce over low heat until thickened, about 10 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees farenheit.
In large, deep, oven-proof casserole dish, ladle small amount of pasta sauce followed by small amount of bechamel sauce. Sprinkle some Parmigiano Reggiano cheese over sauces and layer with three lasagna noodles. Continue pattern until dish is complete. Top final layer of noodles with remaining bechamel sauce and grated Parmigiano Reggiano.
Bake 25-30 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. Cool prior to serving.
