Chicken over rice
2 lbs chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
3 or 4 green onions, small sliced
1 cup ketchup
¼ cup or less brown sugar
2 cups chicken broth
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
To thicken sauce
1 tablespoon corn starch dissolved in cold water
Cooked rice
Add olive oil to a Dutch oven and brown the chicken and onion (about 5-10 minutes). Add ketchup, broth and brown sugar and simmer 10-15 minutes.
Add corn starch mixed with cold water. Serve over cooked rice.
Nadine Medved
Washington
(In memory of her mother-in-law Jean Medved)
