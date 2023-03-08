In honor of the day when everyone is Irish, welcome family and friends to a traditional St. Patrick’s Day lunch with this Reuben Sandwich recipe.
Reuben Sandwich
Servings: 2
2 tablespoons butter, softened
4 slices rye and pumpernickel swirl bread
4 slices swiss cheese
6 ounces corned beef
2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons, Thousand Island Dressing, divided
4 tablespoons sauerkraut
Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat.
Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of two bread slices. Place buttered side down in heated skillet. Add two slices cheese to each bread slice. Spread 2 tablespoons dressing over cheese slices. Add 3 ounces corned beef to each bread slice.
Spread 2 teaspoons dressing over corned beef. Spread 2 tablespoons sauerkraut over corned beef.
Spread remaining butter on one side of remaining bread slices. Place buttered side up on top of sauerkraut.
Cook 4-7 minutes each side, flipping once, until golden brown and cheese is melted.
