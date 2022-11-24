1 cup sugar
1/4 cup all purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
6 cups peeled and coarsely chopped Jonathan apples
1/2 cup caramel-apple dip
2 tablespoons milk
1 cup all purpose flour
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup butter
1 piecrust (recipe follows)
Piecrust: In a bowl, cut 1/3 cup butter into 1 1/4 cups all purpose flour with a pastry blender till pieces are the size of peas. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon milk over part of the mixture, gently toss with a fork. Repeat moistening the dough, using 3 tablespoons more milk (1 tablespoon at a time), till all the dough is moistened. Shape into a ball.
Prepare piecrust: On a lightly floured surface, roll dough from center to edges into a 12-inch circle. Wrap pastry around a rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate. Trim 1/2-inch beyond edge of plate. Fold under pastry and crimp. Don't prick pastry.
For filling: In a large bowl, mix sugar, 1/4 cup flour and cinnamon. Add the apples and toss to coat. Transfer to pastry-lined pie plate. Combine 2 tablespoons of the caramel apple dip and 2 tablespoons milk. Drizzle over apples.
In a mixing bowl, combine the 1 cup flour and brown sugar. Cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over filling. Cover edge of pie with foil to prevent over browning. Place on baking sheet.
Bake in 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 25 to 30 minutes more or until golden. Cool 10 minutes. Drizzle remaining caramel dip over top. Cool pie on wire rack. Makes 8-10 servings.
Polly Williams
Washington
