Candy Cane Cookies

1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup butter
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
1 egg
1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
Red food coloring
1/2 cup crushed candy canes
1/2 cup granulated sugar
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Cream shortening and sugar. Add egg and flavorings, mix thoroughly. Mix flour and salt, stir into shortening mixture. Divide dough in half. Blend red food coloring into one half. Pinch off a ball and roll a 4-inch piece of dough from each color. Place strips side by side, press lightly together and twist like rope. For best results, complete cookies one at a time to prevent dough from drying out. Curve top to look like a candy cane. Bake 9 minutes or until lightly browned. While still warm, sprinkle with sugar and crushed candy canes.
We make these cookies every year for Christmas. They are one of our treasured traditions.
Debra Ruffing
Washington
