Melt:
1 cup margarine
1 cup water
1/4 cup cocoa
In mixing bowl, beat:
2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Then add the melted ingredients. Beat well and add:
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
Pour into greased and floured cook sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. While cake is baking make the frosting.
Frosting
Bring to boil
1/3 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup margarine
1/4 cup cocoa
Add to 2 cups powdered sugar. Beat well and add 1 teaspoon of vanilla.
Spread on warm cake and sprinkle with finely ground nuts.
Alberta Decker
McKeesport
