Fizzy pineapple punch is flavored with orange sherbet.

Hardly anything beats a cold, refreshing drink on a hot day.

This Fizzy Orange Pineapple Punch provides a chilling moment of relaxation with the sweetness of orange and pineapple combined with the cool flavor of orange sherbet.

Fizzy Orange Pineapple Punch

1 can (46 ounces) pineapple juice, chilled

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 can (6 ounces) frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

1 bottle (2 liters) ginger ale

6-8 scoops orange sherbet

orange slices, for garnish

mint leaves, for garnish

In large punch bowl, combine pineapple juice, condensed milk and orange juice concentrate. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Before serving, add ginger ale and top with scoops of sherbet, orange slices and mint.

