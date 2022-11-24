Autumn Apple Salad
1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple, undrained
Autumn Apple Salad
1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple, undrained
2/3 cup sugar
1 3-ounce package lemon flavored gelatin
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cup diced, unpeeled apples
½ to 1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup Cool Whip
In a saucepan, combine pineapple and sugar; bring to a boil and boil 3 minutes, stirring often.
Add gelatin and stir until dissolved. Add cream cheese and stir until mixture is thoroughly combined. Cool. Fold in apples, nuts, celery and Cool Whip.
Pour into a 9-inch square glass dish or baking pan. Chill until firm. Cut into squares and serve on lettuce leaves.
Joyce Puskar
Uniontown
