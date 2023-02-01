Powering up for a successful game day starts with a pregame spread, and no tailgate or home gate is complete without a spicy dip that brings the heat.
This Game Day Buffalo Chicken Dip is a perfect solution for firing up your crowd as it requires little preparation so you save precious time before kickoff. Whether you bake shortly before the game begins or make it ahead of time for a parking lot party, simply keep it warm and serve with chips or veggie sticks for a quick, shareable appetizer.
Find more ways to turn up the heat on game day at Culinary.net.
If you made this recipe at home, use #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network to share your work.
Game Day Buffalo Chicken Dip
1 ½ cups sharp cheddar cheese, plus additional for topping, divided
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
In bowl, mix shredded chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, 1 ½ cups shredded cheese, onion powder, garlic powder and dried dill until combined. Add hot sauce; mix until combined.
Transfer mixture from bowl to oven-safe dish. Top with additional shredded cheese, to taste.
Bake until cheese is melted, approximately 15 minutes.
Top with blue cheese crumbles and chopped green onion.
Serve warm with chips and vegetable sticks.
