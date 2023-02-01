When dining with your loved ones, there are few things better than a tasty dish the whole family can enjoy. This Chipotle Chicken Flatbread makes for a perfect meal.
Prepared along with a fresh salad or simply enjoyed by itself, this flatbread is simple to make and even kids will love adding the toppings and sauce. It’s colorful and fresh, making it a perfect addition to get-togethers on the patio.
Plus, the cooking time is only 16 minutes, which makes this a quick and delicious solution to defeat.
Chipotle Chicken Flatbread
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
4 chicken tenders, cooked and cubed
1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 ½ teaspoons chipotle seasoning
2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place parchment paper on baking sheet and add flatbreads. Sprinkle cheese on flatbreads. Top with garlic, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake 16 minutes until cheese is melted.
In small bowl, mix ranch and chipotle seasoning.
Drizzle ranch dressing on flatbread and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.
