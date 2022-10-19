Halloween pie

MetroCreative

Find your favorite pumpkin pie recipe or purchase a store-made one and some refrigerated pie dough to add some Halloween flair with this instructional guide for “Chibi Pumpkin Pie.”

Candy may be a mainstay of Halloween celebrations, but other desserts also can make festivities even more enjoyable – especially when those desserts coordinate with the Halloween theme.

The word “chibi” means “short and chubby” in Japanese, but it also has expanded to refer to characters with especially cute, babylike features. The chibi style lends itself well to jack-o’-lantern designs, which many people find cute, short and chubby. Making a jack-o’-lantern themed pie is even easier when pumpkin – which is an especially popular flavor this time of year – is the pie of choice.

