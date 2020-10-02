Houston Volunteer Fire Department will hold a small food truck event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 10 on McNutt Street beside the fire station. Pumpkins, cornstalks and a limited number of special t-shirts that commemorate this crazy year will be on sale, There will also be a Chinese auction. For those looking to donate items or a gift basket for the auction, contact Darlene at 724-745-6329 to arrange for pick-up. A virtual vendor show will be held from Oct. 5-18 with many vendors who will be donating a portion of their sales to the Fire Department. For more information, visit Houstonpumpkinfestival.net.
