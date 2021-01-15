Meadowdale Food Pantry, which serves families across the Meadow Lands and Tylerdale areas with monthly food distributions, reopened Jan. 9, according to a Washington County Commissioners news release.
The reopening is part of the pantry’s new relationship with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the release said.
Food insecurity in Southwestern Pennsylvania has seen an estimated 42% increase since 2018 due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
In Washington County, it’s estimated 14.1% of residents struggle with hunger and nearly 18% of children face food insecurity daily, the release said.
Washington County’s food security program, administered by Greater Pittsburgh Area Community Food Bank, provides resources to help local families live healthy lives.
“Families facing hunger from all reaches of the County need access to nutritious food – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more families need help,” said Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan. “As the steward of state and federal funding that helps to feed local families struggling with food insecurity, the County’s goal is to ensure the most efficient, accessible, nutritious distribution plan is implemented on behalf of our residents.
“We are pleased that Greater Pittsburgh Community Area Food Bank, which serves 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, is expeditiously taking steps to fill gaps in the County’s food pantry network,” she added, “providing fresh and easily accessible food to more Washington County families.”
Greater Pittsburgh Community Area Food Bank is known for bridging communities and utilizing a progressive approach to fighting food insecurity, including mobile delivery strategies, the release said.
“We have asked Greater Pittsburgh Area Community Food Bank to begin a thorough assessment of the County’s pantry network over the next 90 days,” said Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman said Jan. 9. “Today’s pantry re-opening is welcome progress, and we expect several more will reopen during and following that assessment, as many rural areas are currently underserved.”
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s network of more than 400 member agencies spans 11 counties of Southwestern Pennsylvania. Washington County has been part of the organization’s service area for more than three decades, the release said.
“Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank keeps people facing hunger at the core of everything we do and as such we are committed to serving all of our neighbors who are food insecure in Washington County,” said Lisa Scales, president and CEO of the Food Bank. “Our focus is to understand the needs of the community and to strengthen the food assistance network across the county.”