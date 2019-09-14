The following flu shot sites have been established in Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging’s Washington and Greene counties service areas:
Washington County
McDonald/Cecil Senior Center: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 25;
Washington Senior Center: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 1;
Burgettstown Senior Center: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 2;
Cross Creek Senior Center: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 3;
Claysville Senior Center: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 3;
Peters Twp. Satellite Center: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 26;
Bentleyville Senior Center: 10-11 a.m., Sept. 25;
Beth-Center Senior Center: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 4;
Center in the Woods: 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 17;
Chartiers Satellite Center: 10-11 a.m., Sept. 17, Oct. 22 and Nov. 19.
Greene County
Bobtown Senior Center: 10:30-11 a.m., Oct. 8;
Jefferson Senior Center: 9:30-11 a.m., Oct. 9;
Clarksville Community Center: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 9;
West Greene Senior Center: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 10;
Waynesburg Senior Center: 9-10 a.m., Oct. 11;
Mt. Morris Senior Center: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 11;
Carmichaels Activity Center: 10-11:30 a.m., Oct. 17;
Mon Township Community Center: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Oct. 17.
Medicare Part B will cover the cost of the influenza vaccine and its administration, however, participants must present their Red, White and Blue cards at the time of treatment. Fees for persons without coverage vary according to the provider.
For more information, contact your local senior center, the Area Agency on Aging nearest you, or check online at www.swpa-aaa.org.