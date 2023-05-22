The 2023 Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition has been awarded to Washington & Jefferson College sophomore Grant Gonotto. His name will appear on the Flickinger Giving Heart plaque recognizing each year’s selection and displayed on the W&J campus.
The annual Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition, established in 2018 after Flickinger’s death on Dec. 28, 2017, recognizes W&J students and faculty who emulate the “giving heart” of Jonathan Flickinger. The Flickinger family makes it selection from nominations and offers gifts totaling $2,000 each year. Those selected contribute their monetary gift to the charity of their choice.
