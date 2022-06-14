Washington & Jefferson College senior Kimber Randolph was selected to receive the 2022 Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart recognition. Her name will appear on the Flickinger Giving Heart plaque recognizing each year’s selection and displayed on the W&J campus. The Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition, established in 2018 after Flickinger’s death on Dec. 28, 2017, recognizes W&J students and faculty that emulate Jonathan’s “giving heart.”
The Flickinger family makes it selection from nominations submitted and offers gifts totaling $2,000 each year, and those selected contribute their monetary gift to the charity of their choice.
Randoph donated her $1,000 prize to The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh. Honorable recognitions went to Preston Evans and Maya Krishnasamy, who each donated their $500 to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital and LeMoyne Community Center, respectively.
The Jonathan Flickinger Giving Heart Recognition is associated with the Washington County Community Foundation.
Contributions can be submitted to https://www.wccf.net/for-donor/list-of-funds/jonathan-flickinger-giving-heart-fund.