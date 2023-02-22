St. Katherine Drexel will host a lenten fish fry every Friday starting Feb. 3, 10 and 27, Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 and each Friday during Lent, including Good Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders via phone will begin at 10 a.m., with eat-in service starting at 10:30 a.m in Drexel Hall, 208 Abromaitis St., Bentleyville. Take-out will be available with curbside pickup. Call 724-209-1370 ext. 424. For more information, including the full menu, visit katharinedrexelpgh.org.
First United Methodist Church of Washington at the corner of College and Beau Streets, Washington, will host a pancake day dinner on Feb. 21. Pancakes will be served 5-7 p.m. Tickets will not be required or sold, but those attending may donate to the church building service fund.
