Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Prosperity will be holding fish fries on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call in orders with curbside delivery will only be accepted. No walk-in orders will be taken. and dine-in services will not be offered. To place an order, call 724-222-0454. Phones open at 9 a.m.

St. Katharine Drexel in Bentleyville will hold fish fries from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 11, 18 and 25, March 2 and ever Friday in Lent. To make an order, call 724-209-1370 ext. 424. Dine in, curbside and take out options will be available.

March 2 Fish Fry at St. Francis of Assisi 3609 Washington Ave, Finleyville will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until sold out March 2. Come eat in, take out or order ahead online at www.john23.org for curbside pickup.

