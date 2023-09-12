Members of The Gratitude Club at The Waters of McMurray senior living community served lunch to area first responders on Sept. 11.

The group stopped at the Peters Township Police Department to provide a chef-prepared pasta lunch that included bread and salad, then spent a few minutes visiting with officers and taking a group photo.

