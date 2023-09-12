Members of The Gratitude Club at The Waters of McMurray senior living community served lunch to area first responders on Sept. 11.
The group stopped at the Peters Township Police Department to provide a chef-prepared pasta lunch that included bread and salad, then spent a few minutes visiting with officers and taking a group photo.
Club members also visted Peters Township Ambulance Service and the Peters Township Fire Department.
"This event was very well received last year, so we decided to do it again. It is our way of honoring our first responders for all the great work they do throughout the year," said Christina Szewczyk, active life manager at The Waters of McMurray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.