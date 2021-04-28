Tony Panyanouvong, of North Strabane, won Washington County’s first Kitchen Clash competition Monday afternoon.
“In the beginning, I kind of panicked because he got done so fast,” Panyanouvong said of his opponent, private chef Eric Miller. “Everyone was just wondering when I was going to be done. It was nerve racking.”
Panyanouvong said he was surprised to win, especially when one of the judges gave him a perfect score.
“I knew I’d win on the presentation and execution because I’m very flashy, and I pulled a lot of tricks out of my pocket in making the dish,” he said.
The competition was organized shortly after Panyanouvong challenged Miller, a private chef and caterer, in a post on the Washington PA Food Facebook page. Several sponsors got on board, judges were selected and Fusion Japanese Steakhouse offered space in their restaurant.
After Panyanouvong and Miller made a stuffed shrimp appetizer together, the competition was on. Miller finished his dish first – ribeye steak, jumbo crab meat, asparagus and potatoes. Panyanouvong made beef carpaccio, a salmon blossom, asparagus and sweet corn polenta.
Nate Mass, creator and administrator of the Washington PA Food Facebook page, live-streamed the competition and helped organize sponsors and judges for the event.
“His presentation was absolutely incredible,” Mass said of Panyanouvong’s dish. “The judges were really happy, and everyone just seemed to really have a good time.”
After Panyanouvong’s victory was announced Monday afternoon, Miller posted on the Facebook page, “Good job, Tony Panyanouvong, your food was on point, I humbly lose.”
Panyanouvong said some of his family came to watch and support him, and several people messaged him during the competition to show their support.
“It just seemed like people were very engaged in what was going on,” he said. “I got blown up immediately with challenges from people I don’t even know. One guy is the head chef at a local bar, and there were just people around Washington that want the chance to take me down.”
Panyanouvong, who plans to edit video from the competition and upload a more comprehensive “episode” on the Facebook page, wants to be more involved with the production side of things next time.
“It’s very stressful having to worry about capturing video and cooking,” he said. “I bit off a lot more than I could chew.”
Mass and Panyanouvong both said this first surf and turf episode will likely pave the way for more Kitchen Clash competitions with other themes.
“I think it worked out pretty well,” Mass said. “The cooking side went well, the production side went well and we all just tried to keep it fun.”