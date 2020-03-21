The first COVID-19-related death in Allegheny County has been confirmed.
The county Health Department confirmed Saturday an adult who had been hospitalized died. The county released no other information, citing family privacy, but said more details will be provided in an afternoon media briefing.
Washington County, meanwhile, is up to five cases, according to the state Department of Health website.
The department said there are 31 positive cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County, with five individuals hospitalized.
That is the second death in Pennsylvania attributed to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Carmine Fusco, 55, of Northampton County, succumbed Wednesday in eastern Pennsylvania – five days after his sister, Rita-Fusco-Jackson, a New Jersey resident in her 50s, died.
In what has essentially become a daily briefing, state Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine said there were 103 new cases statewide Saturday, raising the total to 371 in 28 counties. "We had 83 new cases (Friday)," Levine said.
She added that 3,766 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.
Levine, significantly, said the recent spike in cases is "because more people are infected. New cases are increasing at an exponential rate. We're doubling cases every two or more days. It's not just increased testing."
She stressed that only individuals who are displaying any symptoms of the illness - coughing, fever, difficulty breathing - will be tested.
Asked how long it could take for a slowdown in new COVID-19 cases, called a flattening of the curve, the secretary said: "This is new ground. This is the novel coronavirus. We don't have specific information."
Levine also said little is known about how the virus affects pregnant women, whom she said "will be treated like all patients." The secretary noted, however, that there have been no reports of issues related to women having babies in China, where the outbreak began.
She said the commonwealth is working with hospitals and health systems, along with companies, to acquire more beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment in the effort to curtail the spread of this illness.
"Each day we tell you how important it is to stay calm, stay home, stay safe. This virus is deadly.
"But Pennsylvanians are strong and resilient," Levin said. "Together, we will get through this."