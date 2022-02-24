The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved eyedrops that could replace reading glasses for some people.
In what could be a game changer, the new eyedrops could help the millions of Americans who have presbyopia, which is the gradual loss of the eyes’ ability to focus on nearby objects. Presbyopia is a natural and annoying part of aging and typically starts becoming noticeable when many people reach their mid-40s.
Many people may become aware of text they are trying to read seeming blurry causing them to hold things at arm’s length to be able to read them. The condition normally continues to worsen until people reach around the age of 65.
What causes the blurriness?
Why does this happen?
Just like the rest of the body, part of the eyes lose elasticity as people age. Cornea and External Disease Specialist Dr. Deval Paranjpe with Allegheny Ophthalmic and Orbital Associates, based at AHN’s Allegheny General Hospital, said presbyopia just comes with age.
“When we’re born, the lens in our eye is flexible – it can ball up and flatten out to allow us to focus both near and far,” Paranjpe said. “As we age, the protein structure of the lens in the eye changes so that the lens becomes harder and less flexible. The muscles that stretch and relax the lens must work a lot harder causing eye strain, so it becomes harder for many of us to read things near as we enter our 40s.”
How do the drops work?
The new eyedrops are marketed under the name Vuity and are actually a form of a drug called pilocarpine that’s been in use for decades.
“Pilocarpine eye drops were once a commonly used treatment for glaucoma, so it’s very interesting to see this drug return to use in a new role,” Paranjpe said. “Presbyopia is a widespread and annoying phenomenon which affects most people over 42. Until now, there has been no eye drop approved to help alleviate presbyopia.”
Vuity is a prescription eye drop which uses a special formulation and dose of pilocarpine found to achieve a temporary improvement in near vision in patients 40 to 55 with mild to moderate presbyopia, Paranjpe said.
Researchers conducted what they named the Gemini 1 and 2 studies in which looked at a total of 750 patients randomized to either the Vuity eyedrops or a placebo. Vuity is taken only once a day in each eye, reaches peak effectiveness in an hour and the effect lasts about six hours – decreasing as time goes by.
“It works by making the pupil smaller and creating a pinhole effect to improve near and intermediate vision,” Paranjpe said. “The ideal patient for this drop would be someone aged 40-55 who needs mild to moderate reading correction and little if any distance vision correction.”
The ideal Vuity user would be reading or using a computer for long periods during the day and would not have certain other eye diseases. In other words, the target market is the average office worker.
How effective and safe is it?
The drop is effective, but you should know the potential side effects and do’s and don’ts before using it.
“The drop has a dimming effect, and shouldn’t be used in low light conditions, especially when doing something potentially hazardous (like driving at night or operating machinery),” Paranjpe said. “Accommodative spasm (trouble with changing focus between near and distant objects) could also happen, so avoid driving or using machinery if your vision isn’t clear while using the drop.”
She added some people may report worse distance vision while using the drop because it can shift the eye to a more nearsighted state. Patients can wear contact lenses to correct other vision problems while using the drops but should wait at least 10 minutes after using the drops to put in your lenses.
As far as long-term safety concerns about Vuity, there are some questions.
“The Gemini studies were only 30-day studies,” Paranjpe said, “so long-term safety data isn’t available yet. Pilocarpine, the active ingredient in Vuity, has been associated with retinal detachment, inflammation, and scarring inside the eye in some individuals in the past.”
Because of that, Paranjpe said patients who have additional eye issues like pre-existing retinal problems, significant nearsightedness, eye inflammation like iritis or uveitis or narrow angles should not use the eyedrops.
Vuity also has not been studied in pregnant or breastfeeding patients. Prospective patients should ask their ophthalmologist for an examination to see if they are a reasonable candidate for Vuity.
Although these drops are the first on the market approved to temporarily improve near vision, they’re certainly not for every patient. Other solutions include reading glasses, bifocals/progressive glasses and contact lens solutions like multifocal lenses and monovision.
Unfortunately, surgery can’t solve the presbyopia problem.
“Corneal refractive surgery like LASIK or PRK is not a good long-term option for presbyopia because it reshapes the cornea but doesn’t fix the lens, which continues to harden,” Paranjpe said. “Cataract surgery with multifocal lens implants or monovision can be a presbyopia solution for some patients once they have visually significant cataracts.”
Paranjpe said Vuity just may be an exciting development and says many more advances in eye care are on the horizon.
“No two people are alike and not every treatment may be right for you depending on your individual medical and surgical eye conditions,” Paranjpe said. “Do get regular exams and ask your ophthalmologist to explain if treatments including Vuity may be appropriate for you.”