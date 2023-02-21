The Fayette LaunchBox will host its third annual Shark Tank competition from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 20 at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, inside the Williams Building Swimmer Hall.
The competition, modeled after the television show, was developed by Rachel Kaplan, assistant teaching professor of corporate communication, and Barbara Koffler, director of outreach and continuing education.
Entrepreneurs will be able to present business ideas for a chance to win $2,500, $1,500 or $1,000 based on placement. All other participants will receive a $50 gift card for entering.
Those who participate are encouraged to present ideas that benefit the local marketplace. The competition is open to all Penn State faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as unaffiliated residents of Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland and Somerset counties.
