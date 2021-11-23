20211128_com_Fayette County Food Bank.jpg

The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $1,000 check to Fayette County Food Bank. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; Fran Suppok, secretary Chapter 16; Kim Hawk; Dave Bork; and Dave Richard,s Blue Ride chairman.

The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $1,000 check to Fayette County Food Bank. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; Fran Suppok, secretary Chapter 16; Kim Hawk; Dave Bork; and Dave Richard,s Blue Ride chairman.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In