The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $1,000 check to Fayette County Food Bank. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; Fran Suppok, secretary Chapter 16; Kim Hawk; Dave Bork; and Dave Richard,s Blue Ride chairman.
