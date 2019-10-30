Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.