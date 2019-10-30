Friday Faith Café presents Bill Gorby and the Musical Mercenaries, an acoustic trio from the Ohio valley with strong 3-part harmonies, who will be performing from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. The group performs an eclectic mix of Americana music with roots in folk, bluegrass and old time country music. Band leader Bill Gorby plays bass, joined by Buck Allemond on acoustic guitar and Jim Simpson on mandolin. Doors open to the all ages, family-friendly event at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. Faith Friday Café is held in the lower level of Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 E Beau St., in Washington.
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1