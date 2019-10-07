Mary Beth Rudy, second from right, was chosen as the Observer-Reporter’s “ExtraORdinary People” recipient for September. As part of the award, the Washington Auto Mall and newspaper will make a $500 donation in her name to the charity of her choice, Washington City Mission. With Rudy are, from left, Gary Flannery, general manager of the Washington Auto Mall; Jennifer Trapuzzano, advertising and marketing director for the Auto Mall, and Carole DeAngelo, advertising director of the Observer-Reporter.
