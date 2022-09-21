A growing number of families are interested in plant-based choices for themselves and their children. For parents, that means introducing foods thoughtfully to ensure kids are getting maximum nutrition, including plant-based protein.

Today’s plant-based eaters span a wide spectrum, from flexitarians, who only occasionally eat meat or fish, to vegans, who avoid consuming animal-based products at all. According to a Food Industry Association report, 81% of households with children include plant-based protein in meals and 40% of parents with children under 18 are incorporating more plant-based foods into their families’ diets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In