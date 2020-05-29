Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania will be hosting Yinzer’s Night Aht – a virtual variety show featuring local Pittsburgh performers at 7 p.m. June 3. The event, which will be hosted on Zoom, was created to raise money to support JA’s new online resources and local students.
The Total Yinzer Package, which costs $75, includes Two classic Primanti Bros. sandwiches & a two liter soda delivered by DoorDash; a $10 Giant Eagle eGift card; Zoom access to the show; a sweet surprise treat and a humorous greeting from a couple of jagoffs.
The Show Only Ticket, which costs, $30 includes a $10 Giant Eagle eGift card and Zoom access to the show.
The event features performances by Emma Sciullo, sophomore at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School; Mike Buzzelli, comedian; The Hobb Sisters, Country music duo; Chuck Bowen, rhythm guitar and lead vocalist of Burlap Road; Jim Krenn, comedian and broadcast personality; and Scott Blasey, lead vocalist of The Clarks.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/yinzernight/.