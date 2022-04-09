Competitive video gaming as a college class? How about as an NCAA-sanctioned sport?
Waynesburg University is banking on the future of esports with the recent development of an Esports Arena in Buhl Hall on its campus.
Funded by an anonymous $400,000 in-kind donation, the arena opened this semester and will be the home to the university’s esports program starting next school year.
Adam Jack, Waynesburg’s athletic director, said he researched esports and sat in on conferences and presentations to get a good handle on the emerging trend.
“What I found was a huge industry that was growing and on the rise in high schools as well as in higher education,” Jack said. “One of my colleagues had attended a session at the NCAA Conference and relayed that many schools were looking into esports as an addition to their athletic department and/or student life office.”
Trinity Area High School is one of the first high schools in the region to incorporate esports into its curriculum, piloting Introduction to Esports courses in the 2021-22 school year. The school installed a state-of-the-art, futuristic classroom equipped with the latest computers, gaming software, lighting, cameras, video game cards, and broadcasting software to provide students with an authentic, hands-on learning and playing experience.
Officials said Waynesburg University’s Esports Arena is one of the largest in the region, with 25 stations, each equipped with an Alienware computer, monitor, mouse and keyboard, as well as an adjustable standing desk. Bose noise-canceling headphones are also available to players.
The space is also equipped with an Optoma projector and a separate viewing room. The arena and viewing room are separated by a 4-by-8-foot SmartGlass window.
Jack said the university hopes to develop academic programs in the esports industry, and use the arena as a recruitment tool for students.
“The sky is the limit for this industry, and we hope to grow our undergraduate enrollment with the student-athletes competing in esports,” Jack said. “It is just a matter of time before esports is at every college and university across the country. I do believe that the NCAA will sponsor esports in the future and we will be able to take a lead role in the growth of this emerging sport.”
To align with the Christian university’s mission, Jack said they will initially look to recruit students to play the games “Overwatch,” “Rocket League” and “League of Legends.”
“We are very fortunate that this donor saw an opportunity to impact Waynesburg University in a new area, launching us to the front of the pack of colleges and universities offering esports,” he said.