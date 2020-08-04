EQT Corporation’s recently donated $210,000 to local first responders. The donations were made to 21 volunteer fire departments identified as a primary first responder in the company’s current operations areas.
The following departments in Washington and Greene counties each received a $10,000 donation:
Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department;
Center Township Volunteer Fire Company;
Claysville Fire Company;
Cokeburg Volunteer Fire Department;
Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department;
Fallowfield Township Fire Company;
Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company;
Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department;
Marianna Fire Company;
New Freeport Volunteer Fire Company;
Richeyville Fire Company;
Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Company;
Waynesburg Franklin Volunteer Fire Company;
West Finley Township Fire Company
“The past several months have been tough for many local volunteer departments due to the cancellation or postponement of many fundraisers and community events,” said Mike Lauderbaugh, vice president of environmental,health & safety with EQT Corporation. “While these donations would have happened, regardless of the pandemic, we want to pay special attention to and recognize all that these men and women do on a daily basis to keep our communities safe.”
Chief Jeff Marshall, of Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Co., said covering the donations will help departments cover the costs of much needed equipment.
“The cost of a new fire truck has almost doubled in the past 25 years,” he said. “We are always looking for partners to assist us in staying up to date with our equipment needs. EQT has historically been just that, an excellent partner that is there when needed. This donation will go to offset the cost of our new fire truck and the equipment that will be stored on that truck. As always EQT is there for us when needed.”