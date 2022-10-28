It’s time to get your sweater ready to celebrate WQED’s Cardigan Day on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
As has been the yearly Cardigan Day tradition, WQED asks its “neighbors” to support and spread kindness by donning their cardigans and using social media to post photos using #CardiganDay.
1. Wear your favorite cardigan.
2. Encourage others (including pets) to do the same.
3. Snap a picture or video and share it on social media using #CardiganDay and tag WQED so they share it on their social media.
Educators, businesses and other organizations can also participate by downloading the digital WQED Cardigan Day Kit containing graphics, resources and more.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m., WQED is holding a Cardigan Party at the Fred Rogers Studio in Pittsburgh. Tickets for the 21 and over event include food, two free drinks and two free raffle tickets.
Entertainment includes FRZY, The Polkamaniacs, DJ TJ Harris and comedian Steve Bryne. A number of meet and greets are also included.
For additional information on the party or Cardigan Day, visit wqed.org.
