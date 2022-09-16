A World War II aircraft of the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) returns to the Cumberland Airport on Sunday, Sept. 25 to provide warbird rides for the public.
The Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder warbird will appear at the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Wings and Wheels Pancake Breakfast. The event is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no parking or entrance fees. A pancake breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon for $10 adults and $6 for children under 12.
The public will have the opportunity to purchase warbird rides in the Fairchild as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew this type of aircraft.
A warbird ride in the Fairchild costs $150 for one to three passengers. Kids age 5 to 12 can fly with a parent or guardian on board. Advance ticketing for a Fairchild flight is available online at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org. Flight seats not sold in advance will be available for sale on-site at the airport.
Other vehicles will also be on display, including a 2021 Corvette Stingray convertible and a unique Ukrainian Ural off-road motorcycle with sidecar. Rides will be available in the sidecar for a donation to the nonprofit Capital Wing. Also at the event will be antique and classic cars, a 1950 Mack fire engine, the Cumberland Police MRAP and model airplane displays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.