With an emphasis on diversity, inclusivity and entertainment, West Virginia Public Theatre will offer three plays and two staged readings during its 2023 season.
The selections include drama, suspense and magic in shows that will appeal to audiences of all ages.
“We are beyond thrilled to bring three incredible productions and two staged readings to our audiences,” said Jerry McGonigle, WVPT artistic director. “Our 2023 lineup will showcase our theatre’s emphasis on quality entertainment and introduce our audiences to incredibly talented actors, designers and producers who are working hard to bring each of these shows to life.”
This year’s schedule includes performances in June, July, August and December.
"The Mountaintop" by Katori Hall is set for Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 at the Gladys G. Davis Theatre, Canady Creative Arts Center, Morgantown. The drama is a fictional retelling of the last night of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s life.
“The play is inspiring and we believe will leave our audiences in awe of the power of the human spirit,” said McGonigle.
"Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure" runs from Friday, June 23 to Saturday, July 1 at the Gladys G. Davis Theatre, and is based on the original 1899 play by William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle. This classic whodunit takes the audience on an adventure through Victorian London, including all of the intrigue and suspense that fans of the iconic detective expect.
"I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Kill the Bird" are this summer’s staged readings which WVPT and Broadway Licensing partner to premier. These will be performed Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Gladys G. Davis Theatre.
"Narnia: The Musical," based on C.S. Lewis’ beloved children’s book, "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," will close out the season Saturday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 22 at the Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre. With book by Jules Tasca, music by Thomas Tierney and lyrics by Ted Drachman, this musical will enchant audiences of all ages with the story of four siblings who journey to a magical land filled with talking animals and mythical creatures.
“For more than 30 years, West Virginia Public Theatre has provided audiences in Morgantown and surrounding communities with classical and contemporary productions that showcase the talents of local and national actors, directors and designers,” said McGonigle. “This 2023 season will continue our commitment to that mission.”
Tickets for "The Mountaintop" and "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure" are on sale now, and tickets for the readings and "Narnia: The Musical" will be available at a later date. To purchase tickets, visit the WVU CCAC box office at https://wvuccauniversitytickets.com or call 304-293-TKTS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.