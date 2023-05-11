A festival celebrating wellness in the community is coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown, West Virginia.
West Virginia Wellness Festival, sponsored by Mylan Park Properties and the nonprofit Forgiven Warrior, is slated for July 22 at The Aquatic Center & Track Complex at Mylan Park.
The WV Wellness Festival is a charitable event, bringing the region’s wellness resources to one place for a family-friendly afternoon of live music, a wellness fair, healthy food, a 5k, a fitness competition, giveaways, and culminating with a fun “Mon Health Movies Among the Mountains” showing centered in and around The Track Complex at Mylan Park.
Built to continue as an annual event, the festival is open to all ages with free admission to the wellness fair and live entertainment. Registration is required for athletes to compete in the 5k and fitness competitions. Details can be found at ForgivenWarrior.org/WVWellnessFestival/.
“The mission of Forgiven Warrior is to promote holistic wellness in North Central West Virginia by cultivating partnerships, connecting community members with impactful wellness resources, and educating our community. The West Virginia Wellness Festival will allow us to do just that, bringing together our community for a family friendly and affordable day of seeing what this area has to offer when it comes to health and wellness," said Sarah Giosi, executive director of Forgiven Warrior. "This festival is all about sharing the joys of healthy living and exposing our community to resources available in a really fun and accessible way.”
Details will continue to be released as planning progresses; the public is encouraged to follow the WV Wellness Festival Facebook event page to stay in-the-know about this event.
Exhibitors and sponsors are being sought and are encouraged to reach out now for guaranteed placement.
