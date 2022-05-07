Washington Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its 20th anniversary May 7 with “An Anniversary Score: celebrating 20 seasons of YOUR WSO!” at 7:30 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 2151 N. Main St., Washington.
“Our 20th anniversary is proof of this community’s love and support for such an organization,” said WSO Artistic Director Yugo Ikach. “Our concert will feature some beloved favorites of the past, some selections that propelled us to a higher level of artistic and technical expertise, and some that will feature young artists of Washington County.”
IWSO Founder and its first conductor David Owens returns to conduct “Champagne Galop.” When not conducting, Owens will join the cello section as he has done several times throughout WSO history.
This concert will also mark the WSO debut of this year’s student soloists. Aaron Fulton is the winner of the 2021-2022 Young Artist Competition and he will play Richard Strauss’ Horn Concerto No.1, First Movement. Young Vocalist Competition winner Alexandra Milchovich will sing “Wishing You were Somehow Here Again” from Phantom of the Opera.
Other music featured at the concert was selected by the WSO’s Artistic Advisory Group from 19 seasons of past programming: selections from Copland’s Rodeo, “Intermezzo” from Calalleria Rusticana, “Flower Duet” from Lakme, selections from Carmen and selections from Stravinsky’s The Firebird.
Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased online at washsym.org, by calling 1-888-71-TICKETS, or at the following locations: Citizens Library, the Peters Township Public Library, and the WSO Office on East Wheeling Street in Washington (WSO office by appointment only, call 724-223-9796 and leave a message for appointment). Tickets are also available at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
For further information about the symphony, visit www.washsym.org or connect with the WSO on Facebook (facebook.com/washsymphony).