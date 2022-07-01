WQED recently unveiled its own Little Free Library – a book-sharing box that’s open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and freely accessible to all by removing barriers to book access – in front of its headquarters building at 4802 Fifth Avenue in Oakland.
The WQED Little Free Library will be filled by station, providing items tied into WQED Education projects in the community. It will contain books, activity kits for kids, writing kits for the WQED Writers Contest, WQED giveaways and more.
The project came about through WQED Smartschools and WQED Inquire Within library initiatives in the community.
Those who use WQED’s Little Free Library are encouraged to take photos and share them on social media using our hashtag #WQEDLFL.
More on WQED’s Little Free Library can be found at wqed.org/littlelibrary.