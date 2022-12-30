WQED will premiere the national documentary “Local 1196: A Steelworkers Strike” next month.
WQED will premiere the national documentary “Local 1196: A Steelworkers Strike” next month.
In March 2021, members of the United Steelworkers Local 1196 took to the picket lines against Allegheny Technologies, citing unfair labor practices.
The striking steelworkers gave unique access to Sam George, a documentary filmmaker for the Bertelsmann Foundation, a non-partisan think tank based in Washington, D.C., which funded the independent documentary.
George followed striking steelworkers from the picket line and union halls to their homes over the span of four months, where frank, gritty conversations emerged and were captured on film.
The filmmaker takes viewers inside blue-collar America by way of Brackenridge in Allegheny County, to witness this bitter dispute through the eyes and voices of the strikers.
The hour-long documentary will have its national television premiere on WQED at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Viewer discretion is advised, as the documentary contains candid, and sometimes profane language.
