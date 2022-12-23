The Carnegie Museum of Art and WQED-FM are collaborating on a new podcast series, “Artists in the World.”
The series is hosted by Dana Bishop-Root, the Carnegie Museum of Art’s director or education and public programs, and Jim Cunningham, WQED’s artistic director.
Guests so far have included poet Solmaz Sherif, and artists Tishan Hsu and James “Yaya” Hough. Upcoming episodes will include a study of French writer and visual artist Kate Millett and the look at the democratization of knowledge.
Running about 30 minutes each, “Artists in the World” podcast episodes are accessible to the public and available through cmoa.org and wqed.org.
