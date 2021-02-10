WQED Education is expanding its offerings to students, parents and teachers through cartooning.
An educational video series has been created featuring Pittsburgh cartoonist Joe Wos. It takes students of all ages through the creative steps of drawing cartoon characters, while sharing educational facts on the cartoon subjects. Wos will also teach a few artistic terms during each online lesson.
The videos will be released digitally Feb. 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24 on WQED’s YouTube Channel and at wqed.org/cartoonacademy. The entire series of six videos will air on the WQED Showcase Channel at 3 p.m. Feb. 25, and will rebroadcast every two weeks at the same time.
Each of the videos will have lesson plans, extension activities and coloring sheets to accompany them.
Wos has been working professionally as a cartoonist since the age of 14, and has been teaching cartooning for more than 30 years. Wos has performed with symphony orchestras and performed at more than 1,000 venues worldwide, including visits as the guest cartoonist of the Charles M. Schulz Museum for nearly 20 years.