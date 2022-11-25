When Westmoreland Performing Arts students take the stage for the musical “Cinderella,” they will be both entertaining the audience, and helping to give back to the community.

During the show’s three performances, donations will be accepted for the nonprofit Costumes for Courage, an area organization that provides costumes to children receiving chemotherapy treatment or facing significant medical challenges. Launched in 2020, Costumes for Courage honors Lilli Durante of Manor, who was 4 when she was diagnosed with optic glioma, a brain tumor that was pressing on her optic nerve.

