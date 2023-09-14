Westmoreland Performing Art’s (WPA) Professional Theatre Company will present “Hello, Dolly!” next weekend.

The 1964 musical is based on Thornton Wilder's 1938 farce “The Merchant of Yonkers,” which Wilder revised and retitled “The Matchmaker" in 1955. The musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

