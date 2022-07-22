Sixty-one students from Westmoreland Performing Arts second summer camp are bringing a rock-heavy show and a comic strip favorite to the stage this weekend.
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” will be performed Friday, July 22 at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m., while campers performing “Rock of Ages” will take the stage this Friday at 8:30 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Both shows will be performed at Westmoreland County Community College.
The former show will be performed by 25 “tweenz,” ages 8 to 14, while the “teenz” group, ages 14 to 18, will perform “Rock of Ages.”
The camps feature classes in acting, jazz, modern, voice and musical theatre with master classes in voice, musical theatre, modern, audition preparation, stage combat and Shakespeare.
“Seeing kids back doing what they love and loving what they do is heartwarming and exciting. It’s awesome seeing the students discover new musicals or playing dream roles in shows they love. But most importantly, the synergy with the age groups, instructors and master class teachers is electric and I can’t wait to see it translate to the stage,” said director Renata Marino.
