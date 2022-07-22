Sixty-one students from Westmoreland Performing Arts second summer camp are bringing a rock-heavy show and a comic strip favorite to the stage this weekend.

“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” will be performed Friday, July 22 at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m., while campers performing “Rock of Ages” will take the stage this Friday at 8:30 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Both shows will be performed at Westmoreland County Community College.

