Westmoreland Performing Arts (WPA) is holding their first summer camp this year, with participants staging musical versions of "Pinkalicious the Musical” and “Snow White the Musical."
The camp consists of 52 young actors ranging in ages from 8 to 18.
“We are so excited to be surrounded by such great kids and parents in our new building doing this first ever Summer Camp,” said WPA Executive Director Renata Marino.
“Pinkalicious the Musical” will be performed Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25 at 6 p.m. at Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC).
“Snow White the Musical” will also be performed Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm, and Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m. at WCCC.
Tickets can be purchased at dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or by calling 724-672-3322.