Junior versions of “Heathers: The Musical” and “Anastasia” will be performed Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2 by students attending the Westmoreland Performing Arts summer camp.
WPA's first summer camp, for students ages 8-18, offered classes on acting, dance and voice, culminating in the fully-staged productions of the musicals at the Science Hall at Westmoreland County Community College.
The teen edition of "Heathers: The Musical" is a more age-appropriate version of the dark comedy, based on the 1980s movie "Heathers." It chronicles the journey of misfit turned popular girl Veronica Sawyer, as she navigates her high school's social hierarchy while finding romance.
"Anastasia" is a 60-minute adaptation of the Broadway hit, tailored for young actors.The show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
In all, 68 summer camp students will participate in the musicals. A second camp session begins on July 10 and runs through July 30, with participants in that session also set to stage two musicals.
“Our goal ... was to provide a full camp experience, loaded with art and professional artists, but without the traditional structure of a school setting," said WPA Executive Director Renata Marino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.