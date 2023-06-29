WPA camp

The teens and tweens of WPA's first summer camp will perform junior versions of "Heathers: The Musical," and "Anastasia," Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2.

Junior versions of “Heathers: The Musical” and “Anastasia” will be performed Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2 by students attending the Westmoreland Performing Arts summer camp.

WPA's first summer camp, for students ages 8-18, offered classes on acting, dance and voice, culminating in the fully-staged productions of the musicals at the Science Hall at Westmoreland County Community College. 

