The sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation will come to life in Latrobe when aircraft from World War II will be at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The general public will be able to see the planes starting Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 11. There will also be opportunities for rides in some of the planes. Cockpit tours of some of the planes will be available on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m., and at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.