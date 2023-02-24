Chamber Music Pittsburgh (CMP) is presenting the Takacs Quartet for a program featuring works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Bela Bartok and Franz Schubert.
The concert, part of CMP’s 2022-23 MainStage Live season takes place Monday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Playhouse.
The Takacs Quartet is celebrated for its innovative approach to chamber music and command of the genre. Now in its 48th season, the Takacs Quartet performs regularly around the world and produces acclaimed chamber music recordings. The ensemble was the first string quartet to be inducted into the Gramophone Hall of Fame in 2012, and it has won numerous awards, including the 2011 Award for Chamber Music and Song presented by the Royal Philharmonic Society in London and the Wigmore Hall Medal.
