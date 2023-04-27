Liberty Magic

Derek Hughes will perform in "Bag of Tricks" at Pittsburgh's Liberty Magic early next year. Hughes' show is one of the season specials in the recently announced 2023-24 season.

Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh is conjuring up another season of mystery, magic and wonder.

As one of the country's only dedicated magic theaters, Liberty Magic is bringing in performers from across the world throughout the newly announced 2023-24 season, which kicks off in September.

