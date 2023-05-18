"Wild Kratts: Creature Power!," an interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series, opens at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 20.
The exhibit – which focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 – invites kids and families to explore animal habitats from around the globe, discover incredible creature powers and go on a mission to foil the villains’ nefarious plans.
On opening day from noon to 2 p.m., visitors can get an introduction to animals’ unique adaptations to their environments, meeting live animal ambassadors from Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, including a hedgehog, lizard and turtle. Visitors can also explore fur, feathers and scales at a touch table with zoo education specialists.
“We’re excited to host an exhibit that knits exploration and discovery with rich learning experiences in the natural sciences,” said Anne Fullenkamp, Senior Director of Creative Experiences at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.
In the exhibit, visitors will explore four animal habitats including: tropical rainforest, the Antarctic, Australian Outback desert and their neighborhood. They will also get the chance to learn about and try out various Creature Powers by sneaking through the forest using the stealth of a jaguar, swinging through the trees like a spider monkey and testing their hops against a kangaroo.
“This exhibit will get kids moving and thinking while they explore important concepts in science and the natural world,” said Chris Kratt, executive producer of Wild Kratts and co-founder of The Kratt Brothers Company.
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for children 2-18 and senior citizens. Children under 2 are free. For more information, call 412-322-5058 or visit www.pittsburghkids.org.
