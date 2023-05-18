"Wild Kratts: Creature Power!," an interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series, opens at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 20.

The exhibit – which focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 – invites kids and families to explore animal habitats from around the globe, discover incredible creature powers and go on a mission to foil the villains’ nefarious plans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In