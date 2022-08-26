Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will present Music Under the Stars, the WSO’s annual Labor Day Weekend concert at Oglebay’s Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 pm.
Under the baton of Maestro John Devlin, the orchestra will be joined by guest artists Jean n’ Classics to celebrate one of The Beatles’ greatest albums – Abbey Road. The free concert will conclude with a fireworks display above the park.
Jean n’ Classics is a group of Canadian musicians dedicated to faithfully interpreting the music of legendary rock and pop albums and artists. Symphonies across North America have heralded the quality of Jean n’ Classic’s orchestral scores and they have appeared with the Wheeling Symphony several times over the last 15 years.
For Music Under the Stars, David Blamires and three other vocalists will celebrate Abbey Road – The Beatles’ 11th studio album and the last in which all four Beatles participated. Abbey Road was an immediate commercial success and reached number one in the UK and US. Today it’s considered one of the greatest albums of all time.
A “Veranda Reception” fundraiser will be held prior to the concert on the Burton Center Porch. Reservations for the reception can be made by calling the WSO office or by visiting wheelingsymphony.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.