Pianist Natasha Paremski will headline the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s “American Roots” concert on Friday, March 18 at the Capitol Theatre.
Paremski will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto 2 in c minor.
The concert will also highlight the works of American composers William Grant Still, one of the most important Black American composers of the 20th century; and Jessie Montgomery, an emerging star in the classical music world. The orchestra will perform Grant Still’s Symphony no. 2 in g minor (“Song of a New Race”) and Jessie Montgomery’s “Coincident Dances.”
The 7:30 p.m.performance will be conducted by Maestro John Devlin.
Paremski will also perform at “An Evening With Natasha Paremski” – a fundraiser to benefit the WSO on – Wednesday, March 16 at the Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Tickets for either event can be purchased by phone at 304-232-6191 or via email at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com.